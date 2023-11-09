It’s the most wonderful time of the year again, and it’s time to find out if you’re on Santa’s naughty or nice list.

From Macy’s Santaland, lights festival visits and one-on-one time in his workshop, Santa Claus is back this November and December with Christmas cheer. Here are nine different places you can meet him this holiday season:

Macy’s Santaland

Book a time slot to visit Santa at Macy’s State Street location. Santa will be in Santaland to visit on most days in November and every day of December. Guests have the option to choose between a Black and white Santa for a more inclusive experience.

While admission into Macy’s Holiday Celebrations is free, reservation is required so book now. Guests can purchase photo packages starting at $39.99. Wait times on busy days can get as long as 90 minutes.

Reserve a time to meet Santa here.

ZooLights

In addition to the dazzling displays set up for the Lincoln Park Zoo’s iconic ZooLights, Santa will be making a handful of visits throughout the holiday event beginning Nov. 17. Santa will also make an appearance on Dec. 14 for the “Adults Night Out: Holidaze” event alongside a DJ in the Pepper Family Wildlife Center.

Purchase ZooLights tickets here.

Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be paying visits to Holiday Magic by the Brookfield starting Nov. 24. The organizers have an extensive schedule this season: Visitors can watch various shows with juggling elves, carolers and ice carving. In addition, the zoo will feature dance parties, interactive displays, virtual reality experiences and a carousel.

Purchase tickets to the zoo’s various entrances for Holiday Magic here.

Navy Pier

Starting Nov. 24, visitors can meet Santa at Reunion's Santa's Southern Workshop on Navy Pier at select dates and times until Dec. 23. View Santa's schedule here.

In addition, Navy Pier's "Light Up The Lake" celebration has other winter activities to explore like an outdoor ice-skating rink, a local artisan market, live music, axe throwing and more.

Fashion Outlets of Chicago

Santa visits will return to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago starting Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. Shoppers can meet Santa for free, but various photo packages are available for purchase.

On Dec. 3, there will be a Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience at 9 a.m. for children with special needs and accommodations for young guests that experience sensory challenges.

Santa hours are as follows:

November Hours (beginning November 17):

• Monday – Wednesdays: 2 to 7 p.m.

• Fridays – Saturdays: 11a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Sundays: 12 to 6 p.m.

December 1 – December 17 Hours:

• Monday – Fridays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Sundays: 12 to 6 p.m.

December 18 – December 24 Hours:

• Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

• Christmas Eve Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops

The outdoor sporting goods retailer has more than fishing equipment in store. Visitors can sign up to get a free video and 4x6 photo with Santa until Dec. 24. All you have to do is choose a store near you and book a free appointment time to meet Santa on the Bass Pro Shops website here. Upon arrival at the store, present your confirmation to meet Santa.

Naperville Park District

Have one-on-one time with Santa in his workshop located in Naperville. Families can register to meet Santa for a brief conversation and opportunity to take photos. Residents pay $10 per family and nonresidents pay $15 per family. Each group will be allowed in one at a time for a truly special holiday experience, but be sure to bundle up because the waiting line is outdoors.

Naperville Parks have organized Special Needs Nights and a date reserved for Military and First Responders Night on Dec. 6. Walk-ins are not allowed so be sure secure your spot online here.

Downtown Downers Grove

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2, visit Santa in his gingerbread house at the corner of Main Street and Curtiss Street.

The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

Spot Santa and his sleigh during the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival set to occur on Nov. 18. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will lead the illumination of 1 million lights and parade down Michigan Avenue for the parade. The iconic Chicago event will feature 385 marching band members, 40 floats, over 200 lit trees and more as guests line the street to join in on holiday cheer.