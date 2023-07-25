Police reviewing body camera footage after officer shot during traffic stop in Englewood

The Chicago Police Department says it is reviewing body camera footage and officials are still searching for suspects after an officer in the city's Englewood neighborhood Monday was shot and wounded.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue as officers were conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, a press release from the department said.

According to the release, the vehicle involved in the traffic stop shifted into reverse and backed into a squad car. Police officers then fired at the individuals inside the vehicle, and gunfire was exchanged, officials said. The vehicle then sped away.

According to Waller, an officer was shot in the hand and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was last listed in good condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"I spoke to the officer," Waller said Monday. "He's in good spirits at this time. I spoke to his parents who are here supporting him. We're still in the preliminary stages of this investigation. There's a lot of body cam to be viewed."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the Chicago Police Department's civilian oversight agency, is investigating the shooting, and the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative duties for the next 30 days.

According to officials, no one was in custody.