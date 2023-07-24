Police officer shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

A Chicago police officer was shot Monday evening in the city's Englewood neighborhood, according to authorities.

In a tweet at around 8 p.m., Chicago Police Communications and News Affairs confirmed an officer was shot in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue near West 56th Place. The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Two other officers sustained unknown injuries and were transported to the hospital in good-to-fair condition.

A photo taken by NBC 5's Natalie Martinez at the scene showed several police vehicles parked inside an area cordoned off with police tape, with one officer nearby.

Additional details on what led up to the officer-involved shooting had yet to be released Monday evening.