Change of plea expected in Highland Park parade mass shooting

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office expects a change of plea in the case of a man accused of killing seven people and injuring 48 others during Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade in 2022.

According to the letter, the hearing is scheduled to take place June 26 in Lake County Court.

“It is expected that a change of plea will be presented to Judge Victoria Rossetti,” according to a letter from the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Robert E. Crimo III is accused in the fatal shooting spree, and pleaded not guilty to 117 different felonies in the case, according to prosecutors.

He is accused of firing an assault rifle at paradegoers from a rooftop at Central Avenue and Second Street during the July 2022 parade. Seven people ultimately died in the shooting, one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

Crimo’s father Robert Crimo Jr. was charged with seven counts of reckless conduct for signing his sign’s firearm owner’s identification card application. He pleaded guilty to lower charges as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years’ probation.