Frigid temperatures are here to stay for the time being in the Chicago area, though the cold has come with a relative lack of snow for many in the region to start 2025.

While a massive accumulation doesn't appear to be in the cards, snow showers could impact the area Friday morning while temperatures hover near the freezing mark.

Forecast models suggest light snow could stick around to the afternoon hours and cause slick conditions during the morning commute.

While most suburbs are expected to see under an inch of accumulation, areas south of Interstate 80 and east of Interstate 55 could see up to two inches of snow.

The weekend will be mostly dry with highs in the upper 20s-to-low 30s, though another storm system is expected to approach the region from Sunday into Monday, mostly impacting Wisconsin.

Though the system will mostly stay north of the Chicago area, some parts of the region could see around an inch of snow as next week gets underway.

That snowfall will be followed with another blast of arctic air, plunging highs into the upper teens on Tuesday, with single-digit lows possible on both Monday and Tuesday before temperatures are expected to slowly warm on Wednesday.