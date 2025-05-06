Those who go to the DMV to secure their Real ID won't actually get one right away. And the paper item you do receive won't qualify for travel, officials say.

"You walk out with a piece of paper, that does not qualify as a Real ID," Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, "a temporary driver’s license is not an acceptable form of identification" at airport checkpoints. The agency's website says it "will not accept the temporary paper card given at the DMV."

It's a question Adam Stahl, acting deputy TSA administrator, told NBC Chicago his department has received several questions on.

But how long will it take to actually receive the ID?

For those who do secure their IDs in Illinois, the wait will likely take days, if not weeks.

"Most people, anecdotally and based on data, get it within seven days," Giannoulias said. "What we are telling folks is two to three weeks is what it normally takes."

Unprecedented lines have been seen at Chicago-area DMVs and the downtown Chicago Real ID supercenter in the days leading up to the deadline Wednesday.

"The line is like nothing we have ever seen in the state of Illinois," Giannoulias said.

He noted that misinformation among those flocking to secure their IDs before the deadline is rampant.

"What we've seen in these lines today are folks that are bringing their kids even though their kids don't need them. They're concerned that they won't be able to get on a plane," Giannoulias said, noting that many may not even need a Real ID.

So, if you are traveling after May 7 and you don't have a Real ID or a Real ID-compliant form of identification, will you be turned away?

The answer is most likely: No.

You'll likely still be able to fly -- at least as the TSA begins enforcement -- but added measures could result in a longer screening process.

"Homeland Security has let us know that even after May 7th, there will be essentially a two-year enforcement period where they're not going to not let people onto an airplane," Giannoulias said this week as the deadline approached.

That said, Stahl told NBC Chicago to expect a potentially cumbersome experience after Wednesday if you don't have Real ID-compliant identification.

"We encourage you, if you do not have a proper Real ID-compliant form of identification, to please bring an alternative like a passport, like a military ID card or a global entry card," Stahl said. "If you do not have those and you come with a non-Real ID compliant form of state identification, you'll be okay, you'll get through, but you may be susceptible to some additional screening measures."

Kristi Noem told a Congressional panel those who still lack an identification that complies with the REAL ID law “may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step."

“But people will be allowed to fly,” she said. “We will make sure it’s as seamless as possible.”

Depending on which airport you are traveling through, the time of day and the amount of other travelers, delays could be extensive.

While security officials are encouraging travelers to secure a Real ID as soon as possible, Giannoulias stressed that rushing before the deadline may not be necessary.

"The Real ID deadline is not really a deadline," he said, adding that his office will continue providing Real IDs for those who need them after May 7. "The message to those folks who are flocking to facilities today thinking that they will not get a Real ID in 48 hours from now, that is not accurate."