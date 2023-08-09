Garfield Ridge

CFD: Off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer shot in Garfield Ridge

By NBC Chicago Staff

An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood Wednesday night, according to fire officials.

According to Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 47th Street and Cicero Avenue.

The officer was transported with gunshot wounds to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There is currently no further information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting or the whereabouts or description of a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

This article tagged under:

Garfield Ridge
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us