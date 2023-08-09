CFD: Off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer shot in Garfield Ridge

An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood Wednesday night, according to fire officials.

According to Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 47th Street and Cicero Avenue.

The officer was transported with gunshot wounds to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

CFD Amb 21 has transported an off duty Cook County Sheriffs officer to Mount Sinai with gunshot wounds from 47 /Cicero. No further information available at this time. (Langford) — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 10, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There is currently no further information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting or the whereabouts or description of a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.