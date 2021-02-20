Home Depot

CFD, Home Depot Offer 99-Cent Smoke Detectors This Weekend

Getty

Partnering with the Chicago Fire Department, Home Depot is offering smoke detectors for 99 cents this weekend in an effort to protect residents.

The discounted smoke detectors will be available at 11 Home Depot stores across Chicago. Each location was provided with 1,100 detectors and will sell until supplies last, fire officials said.

This marks the sixth year for the partnered sale, which runs through Sunday, according to the fire department's social media post.

The sale comes following the death of a 62-year-old man caught in a fire in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood. Fire officials said the man did not appear to have a working smoke alarm.

This article tagged under:

Home DepotChicago Fire DepartmentSaleBrainerdfatal fire
