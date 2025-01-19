Ceasefire between Israel, Hamas goes into effect Sunday

After several fits and starts, a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas officially went into effect Sunday, with the first Israeli hostages set to be freed.

According to officials, once the first hostages are released, Israel is expected to release around 90 Palestinians being held in prisons in the West Bank.

President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation on the ceasefire deal on Sunday morning.

The ceasefire officially went into effect at approximately 3 a.m. Chicago time after a delay, which Hamas blamed on technical issues in the field. Israel did launch airstrikes during the delay, but the deal is now in effect, according to officials.

Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, are the first three hostages set to be freed by Hamas in the first steps of the new ceasefire agreement. According to Israeli officials, Gonen was abducted at the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023, while the others were abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

The ceasefire deal lasts for six weeks, according to officials, with aid also flowing into Gaza as the deal goes into effect.

More information can be found here via NBC News.