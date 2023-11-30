CDC issues new recommendations amid salmonella outbreak connected to cantaloupe

The CDC is issuing new recommendations amid an outbreak of salmonella linked to cantaloupe sold in 34 states, including Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

According to a new update, at least 117 people have become sick with the illness in 34 states, with 18 new cases reported within the last six days.

Of those, 10 illnesses were reported in Wisconsin, with six more in Illinois and two in Indiana.

According to the CDC, Malichita and Rudy-brand whole cantaloupes have been recalled. Pre-cut cantaloupe has also been recalled.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The cantaloupe was sold at a variety of retailers, including Kwik Trip and Kroger, along with Trader Joe’s and Sprouts.

Due to the particularly-dangerous strain of salmonella, which has resulted in more-than-normal levels of hospitalization, the CDC is recommending that consumers not eat cantaloupe if it is unclear what brand produced it.

Consumers are advised to either throw the cantaloupe away, or to return it to the retailer from whom it was purchased.

Salmonella symptoms include a high fever accompanied by diarrhea. Diarrhea that persists for three or more days should also lead to you calling a doctor.

Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after consuming the bacteria. Those with weakened immune system could experience more serious illness, while most patients will recover after 4-to-7 days.