CCL holder shoots alleged home intruder in South Shore, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating after a concealed carry license holder shot an alleged intruder in the South Shore neighborhood Saturday night.

According to authorities, a woman shot a 36-year-old man in the 2300 block of East 69th Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The woman in the case told police that she man had tried to break into her home when she opened fire in the incident.

No further information was available, and Area One detectives are investigating.