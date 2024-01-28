CCL-holder gets into shootout with thieves who stole his car on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police say two individuals are in custody after a man exchanged gunfire with a group of carjacking suspects on the city’s South Side Sunday.

According to police, a 31-year-old man spotted his previously stolen vehicle in the first block of West 87th Street at approximately 8:50 a.m. Sunday.

As he approached the car, several men inside the vehicle opened fire. The victim, who has a concealed carry license, returned fire, and the suspects fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

That vehicle crashed a short time later, with the suspects fleeing the scene on foot.

During the exchange of gunfire, a 23-year-old suspect was hit in the right shoulder and in the neck. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

A teen was also taken into custody near the scene of the crash, and was treated for minor injuries he suffered in that collision.

The victim in the case was not hit by gunfire, police said.

The investigation continues into the incident, and charges are pending.