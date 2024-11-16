Business

Cash App users have days left to claim up to $2,500 in a class-action settlement. Here's how

Claims can be submitted for out-of-pocket losses, lost time or transaction losses from the settlement.

Current or previous Cash App users can obtain part of a $15 million class-action settlement - potentially up to $2,500 - if a claim is submitted in time.

And the clock is ticking, with the Nov. 18 deadline days away.

Cash App agreed to pay $15 million to resolve a lawsuit the mobile payment service was "negligent, made misrepresentations, and breached other obligations to their users" in connection with a data security incident disclosed in April 2022, another incident disclosed in October 2023, alleged unauthorized and fraudulent withdrawals and transfers of funds as well as complaint and error resolution processes, according to the claim website.

Unsure if you're eligible?

Those included the class-action are current or former Cash App users who had their accounts accessed without their authorization, fraudulent withdrawals or transfers or a deficiency in the resolution of an error in a Cash App account or linked account between Aug. 23, 2018 and Aug. 20, 2024.

The final submission deadline is Nov. 18.

You can find the claim form on this website.

