Carpentersville Woman Launches Project to Buy Audiobook Speakers For Seniors

A Chicago-area woman is on a mission to help seniors losing their eyesight fall in love with books again -- but in a unique way.

"I work at a front desk at a senior living facility and it’s a community of 55 or older," said Megan Huibregtse, 29, of Carpentersville. ."Some residents have told me they can’t comprehend books anymore. They can’t hold books anymore, they’re losing their eyesight… so I thought I love books and I love the residents… what can I do? and I thought, audiobooks."

Inspired by other similar projects nationwide, Huibregtse created an online fundraiser. What initially began as a small, monetary goal of $430 has already surpassed more than $700, Huibregtse said.

With the funds raised, Huibregtse was able to purchase 10 speaker kits so far, with plans to donate some of them to the Entertainment Department at the Senior Facility she works in.

"They are hoping to do an audiobook club in February, so I'm hoping to donate all of them by then," said Huibregtse.

Huibregtse's mission doesn't end there. With a larger goal to eventually ship the speakers to seniors across the country, Huibregtse has created a form on her website that people can fill it out, to let her know if there's a person who many benefit from the speaker, regardless of age.

Each kit runs $42 and it includes a mini-speaker, an SD Card with audiobooks loaded onto it, a charging block and a charging cord. Huibregtse also includes an instruction sheet, to make sure who ever receives the speaker has a step-by-step guide on how to use it.

"There’s a lot of articles that say why seniors should listen to audiobooks… It combats loneliness," said Huibregtse. "I just wanted it to be accessible for anybody."

For Huibregtse this project is personal. Her love for books has been a big part of her life. She hopes reading by listening to audiobooks, thanks to the speakers, will also make a difference in someone else's life.

"Books saved me in times where I needed to be saved… so really I owe my life to books. Giving back to somebody makes me feel really good that I can do something," she said.

If you want to learn more about the project, you can visit her website here: Audiobooks for Seniors.