Car crashes into Michigan Ave. store after disregarding traffic signal: CPD

A multi-vehicle car crash late Tuesday night ended in one vehicle smashing into the front of a retail store on Chicago's iconic Michigan Avenue.

According to Chicago police, officers at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday responded to an auto accident in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue and discovered multiple vehicles collided at an intersection.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed an adult male driver traveling in a white SUV southbound on Michigan Avenue disregarded a traffic signal and struck a silver sedan heading westbound on Ontario. The SUV then struck the front of a retail business on Michigan Avenue before coming to a stop.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and refused medical treatment, police added.

The occupants of the silver sedan, an adult female and male, were both transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said. Both were last listed in good condition.

A third vehicle was also struck during the collision, police said. The driver of that vehicle, an adult male, was not injured and refused medical attention, police said.

Photos and video from the scene showed a damaged AT&T storefront, with glass and debris scattered across the ground. As of early Wednesday morning, cleanup was still continuing.

Citations are pending, according to police.