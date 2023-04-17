Cannabis Dispensary to Open Outlet Store in Chicago Suburbs

A cannabis dispensary that currently operates eight locations in Illinois will soon open an outlet store in the Chicago suburbs.

The Ascend outlet dispensary, the chain's first outlet location in Illinois, will be located at 16200 S. Harlem Ave. in Tinley Park and offer "everyday low pricing and 'flower at a fraction' of the price," the company announced in a news release Monday. Ascend's full catalog of brands will be available at the location, including a complete menu of premium flower, edibles, vapes and concentrate products.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will accept cash and have cashless ATM terminals for debit cards.

Ascend operates 26 stores across six states, including four other outlet locations.