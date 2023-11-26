Candidate filing starts Monday for Illinois' 2024 March primary election

Candidates will be able to file their intention to run for elected office in llinois' 2024 March primary election beginning on Monday.

During a week-long period ending Dec. 4, candidates for local, state, congressional and judicial races will turn in the signatures they have collected over the past two months. The number of signatures required varies by office sought.

Candidates for congressional, legislative and judicial offices or for any office that will be elected by the voters of multiple counties, will file in State Board of Election's principal office in Springfield, according to the State Board of Elections website.

Those intending to run for county offices, ward committeeperson and precinct committeeperson will file paperwork with their county clerk.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Candidates who get in line before 8 a.m. will be entered into a lottery to receive the top spot on the ballot. The drawing is planned for Dec. 13.

The 2024 primary is on Tuesday, March 19.