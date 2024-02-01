Can my I-PASS sticker be used in states outside of Illinois? Here's what to know

With upcoming changes to the Illinois Tollway's I-PASS system sparking questions among many Chicago-area residents, others may be wondering how far their sticker will take them on a road trip.

While the I-PASS name may be unique to Illinois, the Tollway's longtime platform is part of the E-ZPass system, which is used in over a dozen U.S. states.

The E-ZPass system is in widespread use east of the Mississippi River, with I-PASS stickers valid virtually everywhere between the Chicago area and the Atlantic Ocean.

I-Pass and E-ZPass can be used in the following states outside of Illinois:

Delaware

Florida

Indiana

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Virginia

West Virginia

Additionally, both I-Pass and E-ZPass are accepted in the Canadian province of Ontario. Georgia is also slated to soon join the E-ZPass system.

As far as the new stickers first made available last week, they can be purchased at oases, participating Jewel-Osco stores and the Tollway’s headquarters.

“I-PASS Sticker Tags mark the latest advance in toll collection,” Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse said in a statement. “Sticker tags are being adopted by toll agencies across the country and by the Illinois Tollway as they provide a convenient and reliable and travel experience for our customers.”

Unlike transponders, there will be no deposit fee, according to the Tollway. Drivers will also be able to receive multiple stickers to link to the same I-PASS account, meaning that stickers won’t have to be moved between vehicles.