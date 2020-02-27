Burglars Target Bronzeville Apartments: Police

Police are warning residents on the South Side of a series of burglaries reported in recent weeks in Bronzeville.

In each case, the burglars forced the front door open, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

Between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 4600 block of South Vincennes Avenue;

Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue;

At 6 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 300 block of East 48th Street;

At 1 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 300 block of East 48th Street;

Between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 4300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue; and

Between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 4500 block of South Calumet Avenue.

Police did not immediately provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.