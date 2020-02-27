Burglars Target Bronzeville Apartments: Police

Police are warning residents on the South Side of a series of burglaries reported in recent weeks in Bronzeville.
In each case, the burglars forced the front door open, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The burglaries happened:
- Between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 4600 block of South Vincennes Avenue;
- Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue;
- At 6 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 300 block of East 48th Street;
- At 1 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 300 block of East 48th Street;
- Between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 4300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue; and
- Between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 4500 block of South Calumet Avenue.
Police did not immediately provide a description of any suspects.
Local
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
