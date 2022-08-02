Bulls reveal Goran Dragić's jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls took care of a key piece of offseason business Tuesday afternoon by officially announcing the signing of Goran Dragić, with whom the team initially agreed to terms in July.

In doing so, the Bulls also revealed the jersey number that "The Dragon" will don for the upcoming season: No. 7.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Goran Dragić will wear No. 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7XufOtsr7h — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 2, 2022

Dragić wore the No. 7 from 2015-2021 while a member of the Miami Heat. In other stints, he wore No. 2 (Suns, 2009-2011), No. 3 (Rockets, 2011-12), No. 1 (Suns, 2013-15; Raptors, 2022) and No. 9 (Nets, 2022).

The number obviously has a special place in Bulls history. Dragić is the 14th player to wear it for the franchise, joining Toni Kukoč, Ben Gordon and others.

Gordon averaged 18.5 points per game over the course of his Bulls tenure, winning Sixth Man of the Year in his rookie season (2005) and authoring multiple scintillating playoff performances.

Kukoč, of course, was a staple of the Bulls' second three-peat after coming overseas before the 1993-94 season. Kukoč averaged 13.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the life of his Bulls career, won Sixth Man of the Year in the team's 72-win 1996 season, and countless times displayed a penchant for big shots on the playoff stage.

Beginning this fall, Dragić will set out to carve his own place in Bulls history.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.