Brown Line Service Resumes at Paulina After Gas Leak

Brown Line trains are stopping at the Paulina Station in Lake View again after an investigation into a gas leak disrupted service Monday on the North Side.

Crews responded to calls of a leak about 3:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Paulina, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. A HazMat team was called to the scene.

Trains were running but not stopping at the Paulina Station because of the investigation, but normal service resumed about 7 p.m., the CTA said.