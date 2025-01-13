Bronzeville

Bronzeville apartment building evacuated after ‘explosive material' found: Sources

Police and fire responded to the building just before noon Monday, authorities said

By NBC Chicago Staff

An apartment building in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood was evacuated after "explosive material" was found inside, sources told NBC Chicago.

According to officials, the building in the 500 block of East 33rd Street was evacuated amid an ongoing investigation by Chicago firefighters and police.

Further details about the materials were not immediately available.

According to Total Traffic, a 12-story apartment building near the intersection of Rhodes Avenue and 33rd Place is the focus of that investigation.

No further information was available. We will update this story as those details become available.

