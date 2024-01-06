Bridgeport

Chicago police searching for gunman who shot man inside Buffalo Wings and Rings in Bridgeport

One person sustained gunshot injuries late Friday night when a gunman opened fire inside a restaurant in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 11:25 p.m. at Buffalo Wings and Rings, 3434 S. Halsted St. According to Chicago police, a 32-year-old man was inside the restaurant when two men approached and an argument transpired. One of the suspects produced a gun and fired shots at the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was shot multiple times throughout the body and listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Area One detectives were investigating.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us