Chicago police searching for gunman who shot man inside Buffalo Wings and Rings in Bridgeport

One person sustained gunshot injuries late Friday night when a gunman opened fire inside a restaurant in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 11:25 p.m. at Buffalo Wings and Rings, 3434 S. Halsted St. According to Chicago police, a 32-year-old man was inside the restaurant when two men approached and an argument transpired. One of the suspects produced a gun and fired shots at the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was shot multiple times throughout the body and listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

Area One detectives were investigating.