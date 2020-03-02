Boy, 13, Cut During Fight Near Gurnee Mills Mall

A 13-year-old boy was cut with a knife during a fight Saturday near Gurnee Mills mall in north suburban Gurnee.

Authorities were called about 8:45 p.m. for reports of a fight involving multiple minors in a parking lot in the 6100 block of Grand Avenue, according to a statement from Gurnee police. They arrived to find eight children who were involved in the fight, including a 13-year-old boy bleeding from the head.

Investigators learned all the children involved knew each other, and one boy apparently hit the 13-year-old in the head with a small knife, police said. The boy with the knife ran away before police arrived.

Gurnee Fire Department paramedics responded to provide medical treatment, but no one was taken to a hospital, police said.

Officers have identified the boy who ran away and are trying to locate him, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 847-599-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.