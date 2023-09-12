Bomb threat targets Aurora libraries, closes streets

Aurora police have shut down downtown streets after a reported bomb threat against the city's public libraries Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the threat targeted the library in the 100 block of South River Street, with officers currently evacuating workers and closing down streets in the area.

Police have deployed officers to all three libraries in the community after the threats, according to officials.

River Street remains closed in both directions between Cross Street and Benton Street, according to authorities.

According to Total Traffic, Lake Street is experiencing higher-than-normal traffic because of the incident, with motorists urged to use Route 25 on the opposite side of the Fox River.

We will update this story with details as they become available.