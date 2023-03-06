Here's What We Know After 3 Killed During ‘Possible' Home Invasion in Bolingbrook

Many questions remain after a frightening situation unfolded late Sunday in suburban Bolingbrook, leaving three people dead. According to authorities, four people were shot during a "possible" home invasion.

Early Monday morning, the scene remained active, with videos from the location showing yellow police tape surrounding a home and several officers canvassing the property. As details continue to emerge, here's the latest information on the shooting, including what still remains unknown.

Initial Police Call

According to police, at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Lee Lane for a "possible" home invasion. Upon arrival, they found three adults and one juvenile who had sustained gunshot wounds, authorities said in a news release. Three people were pronounced dead - an adult female, an adult male and juvenile female. A fourth victim, an adult female, was taken to an area hospital.

In an update Monday, police clarified that two adults and two juveniles had been shot. The adult male and two juveniles died from their injuries, while a 34-year-old woman was in stable condition.

In an initial news release late Sunday, police said no offender information was available and that the investigation remained ongoing.

Suspect Detained

Bolingbrook police issued an update at 11:05 p.m., saying officers had detained a suspect in the shooting. At the time, authorities said "patrol officers and investigators are working diligently on all potential leads and evidence..."

Authorities divulged more information Monday, saying they quickly identified a suspect, a 17-year-old boy, who was located near his home at around 10 p.m. Sunday and taken into custody. All indications were the teen acted alone, authorities said.

It's believed the suspect was in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl who was killed in the shooting.

The Victims

Authorities have identified two of the three people who died in the shooting. Police identified them as Cartez L. Daniels, a 40-year-old man and Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman, a 17-year-old girl. The third victim has yet to be identified by the DuPage County Coroner's Office.

Two other juveniles - a 14-year-old boy and 4-year-old boy - weren't injured in shooting, but were inside the residence at the time and were both unharmed.

Neighbors React

One mother shared a frightening account of the evening, saying her son was playing an online video game with a child who was in the home at the time of the shooting.

"He heard gun shots go out, and then he didn't hear his friend anymore," said the mother, who did not want to reveal her identity.

The two rushed over to the home, she said, and found Bolingbrook Police Department on the scene.

Another called the fact that a mass shooting happened in their neighborhood a "big surprise."

"It's just a really big surprise," said Carole, who lives nearby. "One of the things I liked about this neighborhood was that I was living on a safe, quiet street."

Others, however, say problems with gun violence have gotten worse in recent years.

"They are always having lockdowns," one resident said. "It's not just Bolingbrook, it's all around the country. I'm sick of guns."

What We Still Don't Know

While police did say the suspect was in a relationship with one of the victims, a motive remains unclear. Additionally, the suspect's name has yet to be released.

It's unknown what charges will be brought against the suspect as they have yet to be officially announced by the Will County State's Attorney's Office.