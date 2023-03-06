Sunday evening in the western Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook turned frightening and deadly after authorities said three people including a juvenile were shot and killed, and a fourth person was wounded during a "possible" home invasion.

According to Bolingbrook Police, a suspect in the shooting was detained late Sunday evening. "Our patrol officers and investigators are working diligently on all potential leads and evidence at this time," the latest statement from the department read.

Early Monday morning, the scene remained active, with photos and videos from the location showing yellow police tape surrounding the home and several officers canvassing the property.

As details continue to unfold, here's what we know right now.

What Bolingbrook Police Say Happened

According to a statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department, around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night officers responded to the block of 100 Lee Lane for reports of a "possible home invasion."

Upon arriving on the scene and entering the home, officers discovered three adults and one juvenile had been fatally shot, and a fourth victim had been wounded, police said.

Around 11 p.m., the department released a statement saying they had located and detained a suspect, and that an investigation remains ongoing.

The Victims

According to police, one adult female, one adult male and one juvenile female were pronounced deceased. A fourth adult female was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials, say.

Authorities have not provided further updates on the wounded victim's condition.

Further details about the deceased victims were not immediately available.

What Else We Know

One mother shared a frightening account of the evening, saying her son was playing an online video game with a child who was in the home at the time of the shooting.

"He heard gun shots go out, and then he didn't hear his friend anymore," said the mother, who did not want to reveal her identity.

The two rushed over to the home, she said, and found Bolingbrook Police Department on the scene.

According to officials, the scene remains active as of early Monday morning. Early morning photos and video show a heavy police presence, with police tape wrapped across the property. According to NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria, a vehicle from the Coroner's office also arrived on the scene early Monday.

"Our patrol officers and investigators are working diligently on all potential leads and evidence at this time," the latest statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department read.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.