Boil order issued in Dixmoor following 2 water main breaks

By NBC Chicago Staff

A boil order has been issued in Dixmoor following two water main breaks, according to the Village President, bringing more issues to the suburb frequently plagued by interruptions to water service.

According to Village President Fitzgerald Roberts, the breaks occurred near the intersections of 141st Street/Wood Street and 141st Street/Page Street.

The two breaks on Wednesday add to what has been a consistent issue for Dixmoor in recent days, with nine separate water main breaks occurring in the past week.

A boil order is in effect for the suburb, with officials offering no further information.

