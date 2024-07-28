Body pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach

A body was pulled from Lake Michigan near Chicago's 31st Street Beach on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

At around 12:45 p.m., a body was recovered from the water by the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit, Chicago police stated.

As of Sunday evening, police had yet to confirm if the individual was the man who went missing when a boat capsized on Friday night. Fifteen people were rescued, but one person never made it out of the water.

The body had yet to be identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as of Sunday evening.