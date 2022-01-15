Chicago Fire Department

Body of Newborn Found in Duffel Bag Near Chicago Firehouse

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

The body of a newborn baby was found inside a duffel bag early Saturday on Chicago's near North Side, police said.

According to police, the remains of the male baby were found at about 5 a.m. And a spokesman for the city's fire department, Larry Merritt, told the Chicago Tribune that a firehouse crew discovered the bag covered in snow when they went outside to shovel snow.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The police department said that its detectives and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office were investigating the baby's death.

No arrests have been made and no cause of death has been determined, according to the police department's office of news affairs.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chicago Fire DepartmentChicago Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us