Body found in Busse Woods identified as missing 23-year-old woman

A body discovered Saturday morning in the Busse Woods Forest Preserve in northern Cook County has been identified as a missing 23-year-old woman, police said.

According to Mount Prospect police, the woman has been identified as Atalia Pucheta Martinez, who was missing from the 1400 block of Brownstone Court in Mount Prospect.

Authorities said police responded to the Brownstone Court home shortly after 1:50 p.m. Saturday for reports of a missing person.

Police said the incident "appears to be isolated" as an investigation from multiple agencies, including the Cook County Sheriff's Office and Cook County Forest Preserve Police Department, is underway.

Anyone with information regarding the death is asked to contact Mount Prospect police at 847-870-5654.