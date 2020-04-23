Blue Angels Plan Chicago Flyover in Honor of Health Care Workers

The Navy’s Blue Angels will soon fly over Chicago as part of a national tour to thank first responders, health care workers and other essential personnel in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds flyover is part of the Pentagon’s multi-city tour to “champion national unity” and is expected to take place in the next several weeks, according to the Washington Post.

At Wednesday’s White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, President Trump announced the tribute was “the idea of our great military men and women,” and will recognize health care workers.

“This is a tribute to them, to our warriors because they’re equal warriors to those incredible pilots and all of the fighters that we have for the more traditional fights that we win,” Trump said.

The teams will fly jointly over Washington, Baltimore, New York, Newark, Trenton, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Austin.

The Blue Angels will fly separately over at least 13 other cities including Chicago, while the Thunderbirds plan to fly over eight cities mostly out West.

The Thunderbirds already carried out at least two flights that appear to be a part of the tour, once outside of Las Vegas and over the Air Force Academy in Colorado on Saturday.

It is still unclear when other flyovers, which will not include stunts, will take place.