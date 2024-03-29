As April approaches, Illinois is beginning to show its colors once again: Reds, yellows, purples and more will fill tulip fields throughout the state this spring.

Richardson Farm, located at 909 English Prairie Rd. in Spring Grove, will host their fourth annual tulip festival this spring. While the festival date will depend on the weather, event organizers expect the festival to open in late April.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"While the best guess right now is April 25, exactly when the fest will open is always weather-dependent," a press release said. "Certain number of above-40-degree days are needed to bring the flowers into bloom."

This is the first year there will be daffodils at the event as well, the release said. There were 50,000 daffodil bulbs planted last fall with the 350,000 tulip bulbs of over 40 varieties.

"It’s spectacular,” George Richardson, an operator of the farm, said. “It’s that first ‘wow’ pop of colors of springtime.”

The festival will host live music, food trucks, outdoor games, flower field access and a wine tasting bar, organizers said. Once open, the festival expects to be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Tickets prices are $16 per person on Tuesdays through Fridays. Saturdays and Sundays are $19 for those 13 and older, and $16 for those ages 4 through 12. Ages 3 and younger are admitted free.

Each ticketholder can also receive one free tulip when they visit.

MORE: Starting a garden? Here are 16 plants you can grow in March