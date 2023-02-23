Blackhawks Trade Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty to Toronto Maple Leafs

Hawks trade Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty to Maple Leafs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced Monday.

Here's the full deal:

Chicago receives: 2025 first-round pick (Top 10 protected, moves to a 2026 1st) 2026 second-round pick Forward Joey Anderson Forward Pavel Gogolev



Toronto receives: Jake McCabe (50% salary retained) Sam Lafferty 2024 fifth-round pick (conditional) 2025 fifth-round pick (conditional)



*The Blackhawks will transfer the latest of any 2024 fifth-round picks in their possession to the Maple Leafs.



*In the event that McCabe plays in fewer than 50 percent of his team's playoffs games in 2022-23 or fewer than 25 percent of his team's games in the 2023-24 regular season, the Blackhawks will transfer their own third-round pick in 2025 instead of their fifth-round pick in 2025.



Anderson is expected to join the Blackhawks' NHL roster while Gogolev will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

This story will be updated...

