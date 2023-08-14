Bishop Ford Expressway

Bishop Ford closed in both directions due to semi crash

The Bishop Ford Expressway is closed in both directions after a semi crash on Monday evening, according to officials.

The expressway is closed on the inbound side between Dolton Avenue and Doty Avenue, according to Total Traffic.

It is also closed on the outbound side between 130th Street and Dolton Avenue.

According to officials, the semi crashed near the Steel Bridge on the highway, and is now laying across a median in the area, snarling rush-hour traffic in both directions.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.

