Woman Fights for Her Life After Being Shot While Celebrating Her Birthday in Belmont Cragin

A birthday party ended in tragedy near a Belmont Cragin establishment over the weekend, leaving three people dead and a woman fighting for her life.

Authorities say that the shooting occurred near the Vera Lounge, located in the 3200 block of North Central Avenue, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

An argument reportedly escalated into gunfire, with three victims pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The fourth, 25-year-old Mariah Vera, was celebrating her birthday, but is now left fighting for her life after the shooting.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Luis Ortiz worked with both Rick Vera, who was killed in the shooting, and his daughter Mariah Vera at a Belmont Cragin heating and cooling distributor for years.

"Rick and Mariah always had this unique father and daughter relationship. Very together, he wanted her to be one of the top women in HVAC industry," he said.

Ortiz says that Rick was like family, and Mariah- who’s fighting for her life tonight- was Rick’s protégé

"He would be on rooftops with him, soldering," he said. "He wanted the best for Mariah. He wanted her to take over the company one day and excel. As a girl she didn’t have to limit herself. She could do just as much as any of us."

Early Sunday morning at the Vera Lounge at north Central avenue and School street, they were celebrating Mariah’s 25th birthday with family and friends at her uncle's bar.

Chicago police say that there was an incident inside the bar, a physical altercation, and it spilled out to the street. Shots were then fired, striking four people.

Rick, 50, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead. Mercedes Tavares, 24 years old and a mother of three, was also killed, as was a third victim, 26-year-old Mario Pozuelos.

"He was going through a lot too at the time. So he would help you," Pozuelos' friend Zoey Thiemann said. "He was just a great guy and he was getting his stuff together. He got robbed too early."

Ortiz has started an online fundraiser by the HVAC community for medical and funeral costs.

"I know Rick woulda been doing the same thing and helping out. I’m just trying to do what Rick would’ve done," he said.