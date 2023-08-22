As summer winds down and the cool, crisp feelings of fall will soon set in, the time may be just right to hike, trail run or bike through one of the country's many parks.

And though National Parks often get more recognition, a new report from Travel + Leisure magazine looks to highlight some of the lesser-known, and oftentimes less busy State Parks across the country.

"It doesn't matter where you live (or where you're going)," the report, titled "Best State Park in Every U.S. State" said. "Every U.S. state has a stunning state park waiting to be explored."

According to the report, Starved Rock State Park was named the Best State Park for Illinois.

The park, which sits along the Illinois River in LaSalle county, has also been named one of the best places to camp in the Midwest, as well as one of the "most Instagrammed."

"The sandstone canyons, waterfalls, and wooded trails of Starved Rock State Park will make you feel like you're in another world," Travel + Leisure's report said.

The best state park in Indiana, the report said, was Brown County State Park, located in Nashville.

"Fall in Indiana's largest state park is bursting with color, making it a great time to drive its 20 miles of tree-lined roads and stop off at all the scenic overlooks," the list said.

In Wisconsin, the list named Devil's Lake State Park to the top spot.

"The largest state park in Wisconsin is also one of the most stunning," the report wrote. "The glacier-formed Devil's Lake is surrounded by impressive bluffs and woodland."

Other top state parks in the Midwest on the list included Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan and Itasca State Park in Minnesota.

View the full report from Travel + Leisure here.