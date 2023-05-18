Illinois Park Named One of the Best Places to Camp in the Midwest

As Americans plan their summer road trips, a new ranking has recognized a popular attraction in Illinois as one of the best places to camp in the Midwest.

According to The Dyrt, an app designed to assist travelers with camping information and booking services, Starved Rock State Park, located near Ottawa, ranked No. 4 on the list of the 10 best places to camp in the Midwest.

The park, located along the Illinois River in LaSalle County, is one of the most visited destinations in the state. A total of 18 canyons litter the landscape, with sandstone bluffs formed by glacial meltwater.

More than 13 miles of trails crisscross the park, providing outdoor explorers with plenty of room to roam.

More than 100 Class-A campsites are available within the park, with electric hook-ups only. Officials strongly encourage individuals to make reservations in advance via the ExploreMoreIL website.

Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota was ranked as the No. 1 camping destination in the Midwest, with camp sites only accessible via the water in the park located near the Canadian border.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan checked in at No. 2, followed by Ohio’s Sandy Springs Campground and Minnesota’s Fall Lake campground.

Indiana’s Sycamore Springs Park, located in the southern part of the state, checked in at No. 9.

More information can be found in The Dyrt’s 2023 camping report.