Chicago State Park Ranked Among Most Instagrammed in US

The Illinois state park has over 102,801 Instagram posts

By Lauren Stewart

Grab your phone, maybe even your hiking shoes and get ready to selfie in nature - an Illinois state park has just been dubbed one of the most "Instagrammed" in the U.S.

A study done by Travel Lens found Starved Rock State Park was the seventh most-Instagrammed state park in the country.

The Illinois state park has over 102,801 Instagram posts and can be found under the hashtag #starvedrock.

Starved Rock is located in LaSalle County, Illinois, along the south bank of the Illinois river. Hosting over two million visitors annually, the highest for any Illinois state park, it is home to various canyons, hiking trails, and overlooks. Visitors can indulge in fishing, boating, camping, and more at Starved Rock.

Travel experts at Travel Lens analyzed Instagram, as well as reviews from sites like Yelp and TripAdvisor, to conduct research on the parks.

Niagara Falls in New York snagged the no.1 spot as the most Instagrammed state park, with 3,526,461 posts.

Along with the most Instagrammed, the study ranked the most beautiful state park, as well as the state parks increasing the most in popularity.

The top 10 list of most Instagrammed state parks can be found below:

RankState ParkStateInstagram HashtagInstagram Posts
1Niagara FallsNew York#niagarafalls3,526,461
2Valley of FireNevada#valleyoffire285,304
3Hocking HillsOhio#hockinghills248,287
4Deception PassWashington#deceptionpass119,674
5Devil's LakeWisconsin#devilslake116,585
6Chimney RockNorth Carolina#chimneyrock110,055
7Starved RockIllinois#starvedrock102,801
8RedwoodCalifornia#redwoodsnationalpark95,340
9CusterSouth Dakota#custerstatepark91,686
10Devil's DenArkansas#devilsden86,390

