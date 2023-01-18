Chicago State Park Ranked Among Most Instagrammed in US

Grab your phone, maybe even your hiking shoes and get ready to selfie in nature - an Illinois state park has just been dubbed one of the most "Instagrammed" in the U.S.

A study done by Travel Lens found Starved Rock State Park was the seventh most-Instagrammed state park in the country.

The Illinois state park has over 102,801 Instagram posts and can be found under the hashtag #starvedrock.

Starved Rock is located in LaSalle County, Illinois, along the south bank of the Illinois river. Hosting over two million visitors annually, the highest for any Illinois state park, it is home to various canyons, hiking trails, and overlooks. Visitors can indulge in fishing, boating, camping, and more at Starved Rock.

Travel experts at Travel Lens analyzed Instagram, as well as reviews from sites like Yelp and TripAdvisor, to conduct research on the parks.

Niagara Falls in New York snagged the no.1 spot as the most Instagrammed state park, with 3,526,461 posts.

Along with the most Instagrammed, the study ranked the most beautiful state park, as well as the state parks increasing the most in popularity.

The top 10 list of most Instagrammed state parks can be found below: