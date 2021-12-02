Beloved Oak Park Bike Shop Reopens After Horrific Crash

Less than a month after an alleged drunk driver crashed a vehicle into a beloved Oak Park bike shop, causing a portion of the building to collapse, the oldest family run business in the village is back open.

On Nov. 11, Oak Park police said an intoxicated driver plowed into the front of the store causing enough damage to suggest the building may have to be demolished.

But owner Jeff Hajduk said several 4x4s and temporary beams were enough to pass code and fully reopen just two weeks after the incident.

"It was unbelievable. Everything was knocked to the east," said Hajduk. "It was devastating looking out at the front there."

The 110-year-old business sits along the busy stretch of North Avenue in Oak Park where Hajduk says drivers often speed. He told NBC 5 there was another close call a few days after last month’s crash.

He is working on a plan to ask the village to install a stop light or speed cameras to increase safety and protect his business.

"Just way too fast and not paying attention. … I would love to see a speed camera,” said Hajduk.

He credits the push to reopen in such a short time to his loyal customers. Since the crash, Hajduk said random people have gifted him signs and are placing a plethora of layaway orders.

"We’re like 50% up for that so that’s great," said Hajduk.

Permanent repair work on the bike shop is expected to begin no earlier than next spring.

The shop’s current hours vary. You can find the latest updates by clicking here.