Car Crashes into Oak Park Storefront, Destroying Nearly 40-Year-Old Bike Shop

A car crashed into an Oak Park storefront Thursday, destroying a nearly 40-year-old family-owned bike shop.

According to the Village of Oak Park, David Cross, 44, was charged with driving under the influence after his vehicle crashed into a single-story building at 6109 North Avenue, now known to be Barnard's Schwinn Cyclerly, on Thursday at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Oak Park Police found Cross at 2300 block of North 76th Court still inside the vehicle, officials said. He was taken to Loyola Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, then released to police.

Cross was also issued a ticket for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and not having proof of vehicle insurance, according to officials.

The cycle shop "sustained substantial damage," officials noted, and will likely need to be demolished.

The Oak Park staple has been selling bikes and gear on North Avenue since 1984 and at other locations since 1911, owner Jeff Hajduk said.

“Shock," Hajduk said. "You know it’s devastating- we are just getting into the Christmas season - I mean we have all these bikes.”

Though temporarily closed, the store owner said Bernard's Schwinn will be back. The family plans to be selling inventory at pop-up events, which can be found on the shop's Facebook and Instagram pages.