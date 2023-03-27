Bears' 2023 NFL Draft Caps Released by New Era

Bears' 2023 NFL Draft caps released originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We're a month out from the NFL Draft and prognostications are ramping up.

And while we don't know what Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles will do with the No. 9 pick or who the Bears will draft, but we know what the player will be wearing when they step on state.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Built for the bright lights, the Official On-Stage Cap of the NFL Draft sets the tone for the season ahead. Secure now at https://t.co/kUJdBzquAa pic.twitter.com/DUQzbegXTO — New Era Cap (@NewEraCap) March 27, 2023

Here is a look at the Bears' cap.

"The Chicago Bears 2023 Draft 59FIFTY Fitted Cap features an embroidered Bears wordmark and logo at the front panels, matching NFL Shield at the right-wear side, team logo at the rear, and a gray undervisor," the description reads on the site.

As it stands now, the Bears have the No. 9 overall pick after trading the No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers. The player stands to wear the cap on stage.

The also own four picks in the first 64 selections. It's conceivable the Bears could move up and have a second player walk across the stage.

Round 1, No. 9 overall (from CAR)

Round 2, No. 53 overall (from BAL)

Round 2, No. 61 overall (from CAR)

Round 3, No. 64 overall

Round 4, No. 103 overall

Round 4, No. 133 overall (from PHI)

Round 5, No. 136 overall

Round 5, No. 150 overall (from NE)

Round 7, No. 219 overall

Round 7, No. 259 overall (compensatory pick)

The Ravens pick came from trading Roquan Smith to Baltimore. The Bears traded their second-round pick to Pittsburgh Steelers for Chase Claypool.

Because the Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick, the Bears' original second-round pick is the 32nd overall, which typically is the final selection of the first-round pick.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.