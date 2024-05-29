A new Barnes & Noble bookstore will open in Lincoln Park Wednesday, with a grand opening event and a ribbon cutting.

The new store, located at 651 West Diversey Parkway, will hold a ribbon cutting from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday with author Jeneva Rose. Rose will also be signing copies of their book "Home is Where the Bodies Are" onsite.

According to a report from Crain's Chicago Business, the Diversey Parkway location is one of four Chicago-area Barnes & Noble stores set to open in 2024. The other openings include a store inside the former Walgreens flagship building at 1601 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park, as well as stores in Northbrook and Oswego.

Other Chicago-area Barnes & Noble bookstores include locations in Schaumburg, Deer Park, Algonquin, Vernon Hills, Oak Brook, Bolingbrook, Geneva, Orland Park and Joliet, Crain's said.

In 2022, the bookstore opened a new location Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie, one year after shuttering its previous store at the mall.