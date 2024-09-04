Authorities search for suspect who fled vehicle in Grundy County

Police in Grundy County are seeking a suspect who fled a vehicle on Interstate 55 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was in a vehicle on the interstate near Carbon Hill Road when he jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspect was last observed near the community of Gardner, and has not been located at this time.

The suspect was described as a white male, bald and wearing black jeans and a tan shirt. The suspect was carrying a bag at the time he fled the vehicle.

K9 and drone teams are assisting in the search, according to officials.

If anyone sees the suspect, they are urged to call 911. The public is being asked to avoid the perimeter that has been established around the site.