Authorities Identify Man, 71, Killed in Chinatown Shooting

The man killed in a shooting in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood Tuesday has been identified as 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse, authorities confirmed.

Chicago police said Tse, who lived in Chinatown, was fatally shot at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday while walking in the 200 block of West 23rd Street.

The shooter was driving a silver two-door car, police said, and opened fire, striking Tse on the sidewalk. The driver then got out of the car and fired again multiple times before driving away, police said.

Tse was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A person has since been arrested, police confirmed Tuesday night. Charges were pending.

People who live and work near where the shooting happened described hearing multiple gunshots. School was in session across the street at Haines Elementary School when the shooting occurred.

One family told NBC 5 that teachers told students to get down quickly, turn off the lights and close the blinds.