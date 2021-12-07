Arrest Made After Man Fatally Shot While Walking in Chinatown, Police Say

A person has been arrested, Chicago police said, after a man was fatally shot while walking in Chinatown Tuesday by a driver who fired shots and then got out of the car and fired again before driving away.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 23rd Street, police said. The shooter was driving a silver two-door car, police said, and opened fire, striking the man on the sidewalk.

The shooter then got out of the car and shot the man again before fleeing, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The victim's name has not been released.

People who live and work nearby describe hearing multiple gunshots. School was in session across the street at Haines Elementary School when the shooting occurred. One family told NBC 5 that teachers told students to get down quickly, turn off the lights and close the blinds.

Police told NBC 5 one person was arrested and a gun was recovered. Charges are pending.