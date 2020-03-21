coronavirus

Aurora Police Department Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Kendall County Health Department confirmed the positive test to Aurora officials Friday night

A high-ranking member of the Aurora Police Department has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Aurora officials.

The employee, who is on the department’s supervisory staff, went home Tuesday to self-quarantine and get tested after feeling sick, Aurora police spokesman Paris Lewbel said.

The Kendall County Health Department confirmed the positive test to Aurora officials Friday night, Lewbel said. The employee’s work area has since been cleaned and disinfected.

The employee’s condition is improving and they are expected to make a full recovery, Lewbel said.

This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 within the Aurora Police Department.

