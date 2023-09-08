Aurora mom searches for son, missing for almost 30 days

Shacole Robinson walks into her son’s room every day, hoping he’s home and safe.

The last time she saw 16-year-old Dayjon Robinson was the morning of Aug. 10, almost 30 days ago.

“I got ready for work around 6:30-ish. He was in bed," Robinson said. “I come home 12:30-ish; he is nowhere to be found. I immediately went to the police station and reported him missing."

She also started making fliers and social media posts about her son.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Dayjon has severe asthma and doesn’t have his inhaler. He also left home without his wallet and his cell phone.

Dayjon is a special needs student at Waubonsie Valley High School. This is his junior year. School started Aug. 24, and Robinson had hoped he would show up on the first day of school. But he did not.

Dayjon Robinson

Aurora Police have posted about Dayjon on Facebook. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also helping to try and find him.

Robinson said she handed out hundreds of fliers and will continue doing so until her son is found.

“I'm just hoping for the best,” she said. “That he is alright, and he can be found and found alive.”

If you know where Dayjon is or think you’ve seen him, contact Aurora Police at 630-256-5500 or at tips@aurora.il.us.