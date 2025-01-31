Attempted armed robbery in Homan Square ends with victim, a CCL holder, shooting suspects

An early morning attempted armed robbery in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood ended with an exchange of gunfire and one suspect dead after the victim, who had a VOID card and Concealed Carry License, fired shots, police said.

The incident took place around 5:18 a.m. in the 900 block of S. Homan, police said, when two unknown men approached the victim, a 28-year-old male.

The suspects displayed a firearm and announced a robbery, police said, and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

One of the suspects, a 42-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on scene. The second suspect, a 20-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said. He was last listed in critical condition.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for an evaluation, police said. He was last listed in good condition.

Two weapons were recovered from the scene and detectives were investigating, police added.

Photos and video from the scene showed red police tape and several officers surrounding a large "Flood Brothers" garbage truck, which appeared to have been driven by the victim.

The company did not immediately return NBC Chicago's request for comment.