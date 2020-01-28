Atari to Open Video Game-Themed Hotel in Chicago, Company Says

Video game giant Atari has announced plans to open a series of themed-hotels across the United States, including one in Chicago.

In a press release, the company announced the launch of Atari Hotels. The company hopes to break ground on the first hotel in Phoenix, Arizona later this year.

“We’ll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay,” Atari CEO Fred Chesnais said in a statement. “Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept.”

According to the press release, the hotels will feature a “fully immersive experience” for gamers, with Virtual and Augmented Reality systems at each location.

Hotels are also planned in Austin, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle, according to the company.

Atari was founded in 1972 and was one of the pioneers in the video game industry, with games like Pong, Asteroids and Centipede among the many legendary games the company has launched.